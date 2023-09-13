Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
ASBFY has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Associated British Foods in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital raised Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,900.00.
Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.
