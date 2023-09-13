International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICTEF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICTEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.
International Container Terminal Services Stock Performance
ICTEF remained flat at $3.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average of $3.69. International Container Terminal Services has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $4.09.
About International Container Terminal Services
