First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a growth of 1,540.9% from the August 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

First Pacific Trading Down 2.4 %

OTCMKTS:FPAFY traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $2.00. 15,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,921. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. First Pacific has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $2.09.

Get First Pacific alerts:

First Pacific Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th.

About First Pacific

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and mobile networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.