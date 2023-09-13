Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) Short Interest Up 1,505.3% in August

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, an increase of 1,505.3% from the August 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 381,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Helius Medical Technologies

In other news, CEO Dane Andreeff bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $38,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,248.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helius Medical Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Helius Medical Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Free Report) by 556.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,194 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Helius Medical Technologies worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Helius Medical Technologies Price Performance

HSDT stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.21. The company had a trading volume of 24,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,276. Helius Medical Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The company has a market cap of $4.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average of $9.76.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($3.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.50) by $2.50. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,190.30% and a negative return on equity of 126.71%. The business had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($48.50) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Helius Medical Technologies will post -20 earnings per share for the current year.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-implantable technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator, a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.

