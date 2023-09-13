Short Interest in Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Rises By 1,455.7%

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 684,500 shares, an increase of 1,455.7% from the August 15th total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 916,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Danone Price Performance

Danone stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.47. 211,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,600. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Danone has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $13.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day moving average is $12.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Danone from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, North America, China, North Asia, the Oceania, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters.

