JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 383,100 shares, a growth of 1,345.7% from the August 15th total of 26,500 shares. Currently, 8.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 237,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

JE Cleantech Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JCSE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.05. JE Cleantech has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JE Cleantech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JE Cleantech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 38,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.25% of JE Cleantech at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JE Cleantech

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells cleaning systems for various industrial end-use applications in Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. It provides various cleaning systems and other equipment, including aqueous washing systems, plating and cleaning systems, train cleaning systems, and filtration units, as well as equipment parts and components.

