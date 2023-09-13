Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEL) Short Interest Up 1,071.4% in August

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 1,071.4% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of CSSEL traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,288. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

