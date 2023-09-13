Short Interest in BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Expands By 1,272.7%

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 1,272.7% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

BDO Unibank Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BDOUY traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $24.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,044. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.28. BDO Unibank has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $29.80.

BDO Unibank Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a $0.0848 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th.

BDO Unibank Company Profile

BDO Unibank, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in the Philippines. It offers checking, savings and time deposit, and foreign currency accounts, as well as other services, such as telegraphic transfer, safe deposit box, and night depository services; and consumer loans, merchant and ATM services, and agency banking services.

