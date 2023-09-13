Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Takes Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 295.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $548,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XAR traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.65. The stock had a trading volume of 14,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,001. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $91.37 and a one year high of $125.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

