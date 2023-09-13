Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Invests $252,000 in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACLS. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 20.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 152.1% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 145,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,368,000 after purchasing an additional 87,703 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 343.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 567,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,587,000 after purchasing an additional 439,443 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 4,120.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 14,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.35. 153,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,919. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 1.74. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.78 and a twelve month high of $201.00.

Insider Transactions at Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $273.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.68 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 30.29%. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.45, for a total value of $66,543.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,787.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.14.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

