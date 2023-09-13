10,395 Shares in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Acquired by Alterna Wealth Management Inc.

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,254 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,722 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 41,636 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,304 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 84,614 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. 5.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

América Móvil stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 892,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,717. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average of $20.96. The stock has a market cap of $58.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $23.07.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. América Móvil had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.26 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

AMX has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on América Móvil from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Scotiabank lowered América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. New Street Research upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

