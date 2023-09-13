Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Sells 242 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IYH traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $280.42. 8,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,353. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $280.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $250.10 and a 52-week high of $294.07.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

