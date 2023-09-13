Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Stock Holdings Cut by Alterna Wealth Management Inc.

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. FMR LLC increased its stake in Jabil by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,552,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $754,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,254 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Jabil by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,893 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Jabil by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000,000 after purchasing an additional 127,736 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter worth about $384,818,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Jabil by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,865,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,609,000 after purchasing an additional 28,420 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Jabil from $91.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Jabil in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jabil in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Jabil from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.67.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of Jabil stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.84. 257,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,392. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.26 and a 1-year high of $117.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.46.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other Jabil news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $325,830.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,127,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

