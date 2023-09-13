ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,821,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 397,045 shares during the quarter. A. O. Smith comprises about 0.6% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 1.88% of A. O. Smith worth $195,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AOS. State Street Corp grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,804,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,740,000 after buying an additional 225,462 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 8.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,000,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,694,000 after acquiring an additional 227,825 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,929,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,417,000 after acquiring an additional 15,035 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,296,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,694,000 after acquiring an additional 329,539 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in A. O. Smith by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,120,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,599,000 after purchasing an additional 360,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on AOS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other A. O. Smith news, CEO Kevin J. Wheeler sold 12,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total value of $892,435.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,378.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other A. O. Smith news, CEO Kevin J. Wheeler sold 12,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total value of $892,435.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,378.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,142 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $83,103.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,654.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

NYSE AOS traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $67.65. 348,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.30. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $76.94.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $960.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.30%.

A. O. Smith Profile

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.