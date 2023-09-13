Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Takes $227,000 Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth about $327,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,096 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 57,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, CFO Vikram Kini sold 169,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $11,744,292.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,877.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Vikram Kini sold 169,153 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $11,744,292.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,877.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,802,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.18.

Read Our Latest Report on IR

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IR traded down $1.28 on Wednesday, hitting $67.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,333,783. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.20 and a 12-month high of $70.65. The company has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.07 and a 200-day moving average of $61.55.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.