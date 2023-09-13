Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Position Cut by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,413 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 585.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $23,624,000 after buying an additional 59,962 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 11.1% in the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $19,269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,003.1% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,081 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 413.5% during the 1st quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 97,663 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,636,000 after purchasing an additional 78,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Adobe by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 48,902 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,347.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $9.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $551.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,810,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,169,601. The stock has a market cap of $251.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.84, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $526.47 and its 200 day moving average is $439.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $570.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Adobe from $544.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $544.39.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adobe

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

