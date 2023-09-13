Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,930,000 after buying an additional 100,711 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 68,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.0% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 61,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,275,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 196,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,389,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CBOE. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.91.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $1,086,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,180,770.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cboe Global Markets news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $1,086,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,180,770.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jill R. Goodman sold 5,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $732,142.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,073.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,901 shares of company stock worth $3,580,340. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

CBOE traded down $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.16. 445,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.95 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.53 and its 200 day moving average is $139.90.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $467.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Stories

