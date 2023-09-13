Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Raises Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,890,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,836 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,799,000 after purchasing an additional 908,486 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,028 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,863,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,055,000 after purchasing an additional 50,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.1 %

STZ stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $260.30. 119,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,181,082. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.44. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.12 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -194.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on STZ. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $293.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.05.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Constellation Brands

Insider Activity

In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total value of $415,338.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,208.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total value of $415,338.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,208.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 12,299 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total transaction of $3,297,361.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,180,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,819 shares of company stock worth $27,054,755. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.