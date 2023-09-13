Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Has $5.02 Million Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX reduced its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre comprises approximately 1.7% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $5,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.7% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,910.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,645.00.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded down $16.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,382.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,374. The company has a market capitalization of $69.24 billion, a PE ratio of 93.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,263.82 and a 200 day moving average of $1,250.92. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $754.76 and a 12 month high of $1,451.56.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.23%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. Analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

