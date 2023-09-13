Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Invests $217,000 in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 65.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 43.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in FOX in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 196.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of FOX stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.48. 1,327,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,617,466. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.14 and its 200 day moving average is $33.07. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.93. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $37.26.

FOX Increases Dividend

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. FOX had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 16.98%. FOX’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

Insider Activity at FOX

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 231,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $7,744,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,777.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FOX news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch acquired 141,367 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.84 per share, for a total transaction of $4,783,859.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 956,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,374,795.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 231,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $7,744,291.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,777.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of FOX in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FOXA

FOX Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.