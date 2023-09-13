Empower Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,170,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,523,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned 0.29% of Coterra Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.7% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CTRA traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 849,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,537,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $32.47. The stock has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.32 and its 200 day moving average is $25.66.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 23.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTRA

About Coterra Energy

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.