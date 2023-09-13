Empower Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 672,058 CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 672,058 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $51,137,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned 0.05% of CVS Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 375,771 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,201,085 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $89,253,000 after buying an additional 151,185 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in CVS Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 647,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $60,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 149.9% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 111,303 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after acquiring an additional 66,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.3 %

CVS stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,089,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,090,601. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.62 and a 52-week high of $104.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 106.14%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.