Empower Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,880,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,244,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth about $1,294,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,852,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,455,000 after acquiring an additional 17,827 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 1.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,167,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,697,000 after acquiring an additional 622,291 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 584,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,872,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKR traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,093,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,821,593. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.34. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $37.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 70.80%.

In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $95,626.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at $243,839.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Baker Hughes news, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $356,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,278.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $95,626.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,839.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,695 shares of company stock valued at $5,871,551 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.44.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

