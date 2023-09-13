Empower Advisory Group LLC Invests $50.01 Million in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 141,272 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,012,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 307.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,716,000 after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter valued at $260,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

TYL traded down $2.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $379.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,020. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.79 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $378.32. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $281.11 and a twelve month high of $426.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $504.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.65 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 8.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.59, for a total transaction of $1,982,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,727,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.87, for a total transaction of $837,792.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,081,920.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.59, for a total value of $1,982,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,727,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TYL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $472.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $470.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $395.00 to $412.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.29.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

