2,223,289 Shares in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Bought by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,223,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,959,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AES by 28.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,572,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,876,000 after purchasing an additional 351,622 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in AES by 78.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 359,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,661,000 after purchasing an additional 157,960 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in AES by 2,315.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,870,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669,090 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of AES by 1.0% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 388,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in AES by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 25,734 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AES

In related news, Director Maura Shaughnessy acquired 12,500 shares of AES stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $243,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,126.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Maura Shaughnessy acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $243,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,126.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alain Monie bought 27,400 shares of AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $500,598.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,805.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AES Trading Up 0.8 %

AES stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,873,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,270,194. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.45. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $16.89 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.98.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 36.65%. AES’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. AES’s payout ratio is currently -108.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on AES. StockNews.com upgraded AES to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays began coverage on AES in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AES from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AES presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.08.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

