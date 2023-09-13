Empower Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 691,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,359,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned 0.58% of Eastman Chemical at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EMN. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 71.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 164.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.31. 136,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,981. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $69.91 and a fifty-two week high of $92.21.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.04. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.92%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler cut Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.87.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

