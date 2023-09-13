Empower Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 400,925 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 400,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,002,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Amgen as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Amgen by 83,875.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $1,351,778,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 216.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,690,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $228,997,000 after buying an additional 1,839,455 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Amgen by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $774,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,665 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.53.

Amgen Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $258.03. 537,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,428,834. The company has a market cap of $138.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.45%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

