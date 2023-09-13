Empower Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 319,337 The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 319,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,375,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,364,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,366 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,229,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,586 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,179,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $936,902,000 after acquiring an additional 73,605 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,985,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $670,958,000 after purchasing an additional 926,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,753,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $653,448,000 after purchasing an additional 735,528 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $268.19. 281,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,557. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $283.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $270.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.58. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 83.63%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $272.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.61.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.