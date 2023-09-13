Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 239,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,985 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $19,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,979,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 36.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,037,000 after purchasing an additional 36,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRU. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.70.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $96.55. The company had a trading volume of 290,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,945. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.37 and a 52-week high of $110.96. The firm has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.41.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

