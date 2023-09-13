Empower Advisory Group LLC Invests $137.57 Million in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 608,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,567,000. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Empower Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned 0.48% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 161.7% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

IWB stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $245.89. 125,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,873. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $246.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.98. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $252.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

