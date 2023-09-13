Empower Advisory Group LLC Invests $95.85 Million in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,788,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,847,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Monster Beverage as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

MNST traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,075,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,168,642. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.42. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $42.81 and a 52-week high of $60.47. The company has a market capitalization of $59.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MNST shares. HSBC began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Monster Beverage

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,447,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $6,308,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,379 in the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.