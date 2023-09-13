Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 22,971 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 207,445 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,971 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $21,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LEN. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Lennar during the first quarter worth about $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Lennar by 494.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Lennar by 22.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 11,037.5% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE LEN traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.73. 554,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,172,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 7.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.81 and its 200-day moving average is $114.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.48. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $69.90 and a twelve month high of $133.24.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 14th. The construction company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.62. Lennar had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on LEN shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lennar from $148.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities raised their price target on Lennar from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lennar in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.56.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $1,264,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,882,501.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $1,264,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,882,501.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Banse acquired 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $126.42 per share, for a total transaction of $99,871.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,981.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,634 shares of company stock worth $321,855 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

