Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $19.08 Million Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 328,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,847 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Loews worth $19,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Loews in the 1st quarter valued at $867,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Loews by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 130,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 5,239 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Loews during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Loews by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Loews by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,064,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,292,000 after purchasing an additional 51,482 shares during the period. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Loews in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total transaction of $35,096.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,947.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Loews news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total transaction of $35,096.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,947.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 4,456,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.29 per share, for a total transaction of $175,078,204.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,414,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,760,215,056.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Loews Price Performance

Shares of L traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.06. The company had a trading volume of 129,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,445. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.21. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $49.36 and a 1-year high of $64.35.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter.

Loews Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.75%.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Featured Articles

