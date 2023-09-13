Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 46.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,580 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of PACCAR worth $24,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 1.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 66.4% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 15.9% during the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.90. 415,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,832,283. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $54.64 and a twelve month high of $90.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.66. The stock has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.96.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 15.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCAR

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $511,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,163.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $511,140.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $275,163.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $2,065,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,049,438.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,059 shares of company stock worth $7,401,818. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.