Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $20.82 Million Stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 125,844 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.48% of Essent Group worth $20,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESNT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,728,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Essent Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,781,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,875,000 after purchasing an additional 815,259 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Essent Group by 1,442.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 638,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 597,330 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth $17,606,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,736,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,403,000 after buying an additional 415,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total transaction of $747,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 261,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,013,935.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 2,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $125,325.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 218,457 shares in the company, valued at $10,942,511.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total value of $747,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 261,324 shares in the company, valued at $13,013,935.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,844 shares of company stock worth $1,294,776. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ESNT. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Essent Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Essent Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Essent Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.29.

Essent Group Price Performance

Shares of ESNT traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.45. 62,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,595. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.13. Essent Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $34.27 and a fifty-two week high of $53.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.84 and a 200-day moving average of $45.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $260.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.07 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 66.31%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.05%.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

