Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 61.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 285,115 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 454,570 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of D.R. Horton worth $27,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $208,202.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,704.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $208,202.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,704.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHI has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. BTIG Research upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.19.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 0.2 %

D.R. Horton stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.86. The stock had a trading volume of 607,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,670. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.36. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $132.30. The stock has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $1.08. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.11%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

