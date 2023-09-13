The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 771,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,152 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $29,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 208.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 78,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth about $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $577,006.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,232,942.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on KHC. Mizuho reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.19. 1,966,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,104,449. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.42 and a fifty-two week high of $42.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.06.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Further Reading

