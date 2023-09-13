Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 115,395 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 914,374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,395 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Corning worth $32,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 22.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Corning in the first quarter valued at about $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corning by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Corning by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after acquiring an additional 140,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Corning Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE GLW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.40. 459,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,367,415. The firm has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $37.10.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Corning had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Corning in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. UBS Group lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, 888 restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,474 shares in the company, valued at $28,627,671.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,755 shares of company stock worth $5,176,893 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

