Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 26,075 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 428,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,075 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $34,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADM. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Argus boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Insider Activity

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $126,294.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,221.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

ADM stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.56. 523,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,955,538. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $69.92 and a 52-week high of $98.28. The stock has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.84 and its 200 day moving average is $78.35.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $25.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.82 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 4.14%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.03%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

