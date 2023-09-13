Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 572,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 18,336 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Occidental Petroleum worth $35,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OXY. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 73,487 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $287,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 7.0% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 19,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 30.9% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,997 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,985,000 after purchasing an additional 221,516 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on OXY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.82.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.1 %

OXY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,896,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,307,173. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $55.51 and a 52-week high of $76.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $58.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.77.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 31.59%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.22%.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 638,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.01 per share, for a total transaction of $36,389,540.01. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 222,629,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,692,093,143.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

