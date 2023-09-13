Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 75,072 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 526,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,072 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $36,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HIG. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 482,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,654,000 after purchasing an additional 20,579 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 364,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,624,000 after buying an additional 35,693 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 642,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,810,000 after acquiring an additional 8,514 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 38,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 225,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,747,000 after acquiring an additional 76,931 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE HIG traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.05. 148,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,769,272. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $79.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.16. The stock has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.86.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 8.53%. Analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 27.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.46.

View Our Latest Analysis on The Hartford Financial Services Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $253,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,561.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,508 shares of company stock valued at $326,053 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.