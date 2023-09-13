Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 658,877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,935 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.25% of LKQ worth $37,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 271.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,612,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $459,990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296,379 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth about $239,693,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in LKQ by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,537,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $365,492,000 after buying an additional 3,762,612 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in LKQ by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $280,277,000 after buying an additional 2,819,542 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 309.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,767,288 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.04. 213,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,393. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.20 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.20.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.49%.

Several brokerages have commented on LKQ. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, August 28th.

In other news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total transaction of $1,655,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,611,506.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

