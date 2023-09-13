Capital Impact Advisors LLC Invests $514,000 in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,152 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 21.4% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $540,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,314,171 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $167,899,000 after acquiring an additional 11,421 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, HNP Capital LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 20,269 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 7,950 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DVN. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of DVN traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,482,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,787,691. The stock has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $78.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

