Garde Capital Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 87.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,096,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,006,000 after acquiring an additional 512,225 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 129.7% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.00. 590,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,678,236. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.43. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $76.80 and a 52-week high of $100.72. The stock has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

