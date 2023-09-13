Seaport Global Advisors LLC Has $332,000 Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,515 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. ResMed accounts for 1.0% of Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam boosted its position in ResMed by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 1,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Performance

RMD stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $147.45. 250,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,779. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.06. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.44 and a 12 month high of $243.52.

ResMed Increases Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 21.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,787 shares in the company, valued at $2,593,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,787 shares in the company, valued at $2,593,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.39, for a total value of $1,233,688.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,984,212.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,075 shares of company stock worth $4,579,339 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded ResMed from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on ResMed from $255.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ResMed from $284.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.14.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also

