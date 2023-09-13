Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 893,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 42,800 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Alaska Air Group worth $37,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 174.4% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ALK traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.45. The stock had a trading volume of 926,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,892. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.94 and its 200-day moving average is $45.73. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.19 and a 12-month high of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.29. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALK shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $58.50 to $64.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.03.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

