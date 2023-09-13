Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Holdings Boosted by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 315.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 44.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 194.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Insider Transactions at Nordstrom

In other news, insider Farrell B. Redwine sold 33,364 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $679,624.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,108.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JWN

Nordstrom Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of JWN traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.43. 1,346,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,343,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $27.15. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 80.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.84.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 46.55% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is presently 422.22%.

Nordstrom Profile

(Free Report)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.