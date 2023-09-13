Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Sold by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 416.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 174.4% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ALK shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $58.50 to $64.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.03.

Shares of NYSE ALK traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.44. The stock had a trading volume of 884,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.19 and a fifty-two week high of $57.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.73.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 19.66%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

