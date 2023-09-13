Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Position Lifted by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up approximately 1.1% of Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 8.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6.7% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,731,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,725,438,000 after acquiring an additional 299,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Up 1.3 %

ADI stock traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.31. 447,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,405,226. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.31 and a 200-day moving average of $185.87. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $200.10.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 46.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $5,661,500 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.21.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

