Garde Capital Inc. Sells 125 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Garde Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 621 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 2.0% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.8% in the first quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on WM. Citigroup cut their target price on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE:WM traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $159.03. The stock had a trading volume of 194,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,092. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $173.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.25. The stock has a market cap of $64.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

